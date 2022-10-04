Revive & Renew to host free breast health informational event

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Revive & Renew Wholistic Therapies and Revive Cafe, 4360 Kennedy Drive, East Moline, is observing October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month by offering a free breast health informational meet and greet on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.

Michele Dorbeck, owner of Revive & Renew Wholistic Therapies, CST, MFR therapist, highlights the upcoming event. The staff of talented practitioners will share helpful tips on maintaining breast health.

Viewers are encouraged to bring a friend and learn together. For more information, call 309-314-3587

