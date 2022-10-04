Rock Island asphalt preservation program to cause travel delays begins Wednesday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Rock Island’s contractor will start the 2022 Asphalt Preservation Program Wednesday, according to a media release.

Two of the streets on this year’s program are Ridgewood Road, from Andalusia Road to 92nd Avenue West, and the intersection of 38th Street and 18th Avenue, city officials said. The work is expected to be finished within three days.

On-street parking will not be allowed while the contractor is sealing the pavement, city officials said. Access to properties in the area may be unavailable at times but will be maintained as much as possible. When the contractor is working directly in front of the drive and the filler material dries access may be blocked, usually only taking one day to finish.

City officials said travel delays could be expected near the work zone areas. They ask drivers to follow all posted construction signs and flaggers for directions as needed in the work zone. Watch for trucks entering and leaving the construction zone.

The City of Rock Island said they are sorry for any inconvenience due to this road work and appreciates the patience and consideration of the traveling public.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.