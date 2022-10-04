Scott County Farm Bureau, North Scott FFA hold supervisors candidate forum

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Farm Bureau and the North Scott FFA held a forum for the six candidates vying for three county supervisor positions this November.

On Monday night, the three Republicans and three Democrats were able to answer questions on topics from the future of agriculture to the jurisdiction of the Scott County Sheriff’s Department

In the first question, the candidates were asked about what the board needs to do to keep young people living in the county.

Republican nominee Jean Dickson said the county needs to stick to its values.

“More specifically I think we need to always look at what was it that attracted us to stay here to move here,” Dickson said.”

Democratic nominee Joesph Miller said the county needs to think about infrastructure.

“We have to give our community our county more of a sense of place. We have to be able to perhaps have more ... walkable streets, bikeable roads,” Miller said.

All six candidates touched on the responsibilities of a supervisor, like setting a budget and overseeing the county departments.

Democratic incumbent Brinson Kinzer said supervisors need to listen to the people they represent.

“Whomever it is, to make sure that our citizens are taken care of with whatever needs and if there’s something that comes up, then we enhance that service,” Kinzer said.

Republican incumbent John Maxwell shared similar views.

“We’re the liaisons to people the people call us and say ‘hey, this is going on,’ and we’re ones that communicate that,” Maxwell said.

The candidates were also asked questions about national issues like how to combat inflation

Republican nominee Ross Paustian said the county needs to act like a household and look at its spending.

“We need to have better budgeting more conservative budgeting if inflation affects us that much,” Paustian said.

Democratic nominee Jazmin Newton said the county has a strong fiscal history it needs to continue.

”It’s very important to continue the fiscal responsibility to make sure that the budget continues to never go into the proverbial red,” Newton said.

At the polls on November 8 voters will pick three of these candidates.

On Saturday, LULAC and the NAACP in the Quad Cities will host a forum for other countywide offices like County Attorney, Auditor and Recorder at Scott Community College Urban Campus at 10 a.m.

In Clinton County, Grow Clinton and the DeWitt Chamber will host a similar forum for countywide candidates on Wednesday night starting at 6 p.m. at Clinton City Hall.

