Sunshine & Warmth For This Afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Look for sunshine and warmth continuing through the rest of this afternoon, with highs in the 70′s. Clouds will be on the increase late tonight into Wednesday, ahead of a front approaching from the west. There is a chance we could see some sprinkles or isolated showers out of that system by afternoon, but the main area of concern will be much cooler air sweeping in behind that front. Highs will only reach the 50′s Friday and Saturday. Widespread frost will be a concern early Saturday morning, with lows in the 20′s to lower 30′s. Look for readings warming up again as we head into next week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 75°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradually increasing cloudiness. High: 49°. Wind: S 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and continued warm. A slight chance for showers or sprinkles late day. High: 74°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

