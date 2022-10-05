54th Honor Flight brings new wave of veterans to Washington D.C.

The flight returned to the QC around 10 p.m. Tuesday
By Danny Whiskeyman
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - More than 90 veterans who served our country had the chance to go to Washington DC for the 54th Honor Flight. The flight took off Tuesday morning and returned around 10 o’clock on Tuesday night.

Most veterans on this trip served during the Vietnam War with some visiting DC for the first time.

These special Veterans were accompanied by 60 volunteer “guardians” who assisted them throughout the day.

This flight was designated as the “Art Petersen Memorial Flight.” It honored Art Peterson, a Korean Vet and an original board member of Honor Flight Quad Cities. The flight carried Art’s funeral flag, and honored him at the Korean memorial. The Flight Commander was Phil Corwin.

Friends, family, and community members came to the airport and gave the veterans a warm reception and welcome home on Tuesday night.

