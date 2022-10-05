Aledo police chief pleads not guilty to misconduct, battery charges

MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Aledo Police Chief and City Administrator Christopher Sullivan, accused of striking a man in the chest during an arrest in May 2020, pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

The 62-year-old made an initial appearance on two counts of official misconduct and one count of battery in Mercer County Circuit Court, court records show.

A pretrial conference will be set for mid-November, court records show. He remains free on bond.

The Illinois State Police launched an investigation in June 2021 after receiving a complaint.

A Mercer County jury in late August handed up the three-count Bill of Indictment against Sullivan. According to the indictment, he struck a man in the chest on May 7, 2020.

At the time, he was acting in his official capacity as the chief and city administrator, according to the indictment.

According to court records, the Mercer County State’s Attorney’s Office requested a special prosecutor to try the case. Court records show a judge granted the request and appointed the Henry County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Two days after Sullivan’s arrest, a spokesperson for the city said Sullivan had been placed on temporary administrative pay with leave for both positions and that Lt. Nick Seefeld will oversee police department operations.

“We are fully cooperating with the authorities in this matter and are confident that this will cause no disruption to city services,” Mayor Chris Hagloch said in the release.

