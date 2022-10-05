Bethany for Children & Families to re-launch mobile dental clinics

Bethany for Children & Families set to bring back free mobile dental clinics
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Bethany for Children & Families, 1830 6th Avenue, Moline, plans to re-launch its Give Kids a Smile mobile dental clinic, after two years of pandemic-related closure.

Christina McNamara-Schmidt highlights the return of this important program from the agency as volunteers from United way assisted in the effort as a part of the recent annual Day of Caring. Six volunteers assembled dental health kits and cleaned and sanitized the 39-foot bus which has not been used since March, 2020.

Bethany is now looking for an operator for the mobile dental clinics. Visit the website or call 309-797-7700 for more information. It is estimated that the program will make a comeback within the next couple of months.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several officers are in the area of 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive
Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home
Police lights
Coroner identifies 2 killed in crash in East Moline Sunday
A woman was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, deputies said.
Woman killed in Scott County vehicle crash
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

Rock Valley Physical Therapy
Rock Valley Physical Therapy
Fall Wine Dinner
Hotel Blackhawk to host Breast Cancer Awareness Wine Dinner on Oct. 13
The Barn at Allen Acres
The Barn at Allen Acres
Kerri Tompkins, Scott County Auditor
The latest voting information for the General Election on Nov. 8