Bethany for Children & Families to re-launch mobile dental clinics

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Bethany for Children & Families, 1830 6th Avenue, Moline, plans to re-launch its Give Kids a Smile mobile dental clinic, after two years of pandemic-related closure.

Christina McNamara-Schmidt highlights the return of this important program from the agency as volunteers from United way assisted in the effort as a part of the recent annual Day of Caring. Six volunteers assembled dental health kits and cleaned and sanitized the 39-foot bus which has not been used since March, 2020.

Bethany is now looking for an operator for the mobile dental clinics. Visit the website or call 309-797-7700 for more information. It is estimated that the program will make a comeback within the next couple of months.

