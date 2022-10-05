Columbus Junction to celebrate 100th anniversary of famous Lover’s Leap Swinging Bridge

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (KWQC) -Every year right around Columbus Day in October, Columbus Junction has a city-wide celebration. This year, it’s been expanded to two big days of fun to include a special centennial.

Bev Nielsen talks about rich history of the structure as well as this year’s tradition including details of the signature 5K “Bridging” walk that begins at 7:15 a.m. to trail through 3 city parks, over 7 foot bridges, and crosses the Lover’s Leap Swinging Bridge twice! To pre-register for the 5K, email steve.riley@columbuscsd.org. The cost is $15.

Lover’s Leap Bridge is simultaneously celebrating its centennial anniversary--having enjoyed “swinging success” since being rebuilt in 1922. The 100th centennial will be celebrated on Sunday, October 9 from 12-6 p.m.

For more information about the festivities, email cjcolumbusday@gmail.com or see the event’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100071341849894

