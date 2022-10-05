Coroner identifies 2 killed in crash in East Moline Sunday

Police lights
Police lights(WRAL)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner, Brian Gustafson, released the names of the two people killed in the crash in East Moline Sunday morning.

According to Gustafson, they are Elias E. Rocha, 31, of East Moline and Alexia B. Dewalsche, also 31, from East Moline.

The East Moline Police Department responded around 12:47 a.m. Sunday in the area of Kennedy Drive and 20th Avenue for a report of a crash with injuries, according to a media release. Two vehicles were found with one on its side.

One driver, Tonya E. Franks, 53, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

Rocha and Dewalsche were in the second vehicle, and were pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

According to police, the two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions when one vehicle went into the oncoming lane. After investigation, Franks was arrested and later transported to the Rock Island County Jail.

According to the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office, Franks has been charged with 2 Counts of Aggravated DUI, Causing Death or Great Bodily Harm. Additional charges will be considered pending the results of traffic reconstruction, medical reports, and ongoing investigation by local agencies.

The investigation is ongoing according to police.

Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547, CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the CrimeStoppers P3 App.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several officers are in the area of 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive
Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Tonya E. Franks, 53, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony,...
Police: Woman arrested after fatal crash in East Moline Sunday
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Matthew A. Milby Jr., 23, was sentenced to 30 years to prison on each count, the judge ordered...
Matthew Milby Jr. sentenced to 30 years in prison for 2018 Dixon High School shooting

Latest News

Niabi zoo announced fall hours, free admission days
A section of West 2nd Street in Muscatine will be closed from noon Friday through noon Sunday.
Section of West 2nd Street closed in Muscatine starting Friday
A Section of Division Street will be have one south bound lane open starting Wednesday.
Division Street reconstruction updated traffic flow
Scott County Humane Society
Scott County Humane Society offering adoptions at a reduced price