Coroner identifies 2 killed in crash in East Moline Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner, Brian Gustafson, released the names of the two people killed in the crash in East Moline Sunday morning.

According to Gustafson, they are Elias E. Rocha, 31, of East Moline and Alexia B. Dewalsche, also 31, from East Moline.

The East Moline Police Department responded around 12:47 a.m. Sunday in the area of Kennedy Drive and 20th Avenue for a report of a crash with injuries, according to a media release. Two vehicles were found with one on its side.

One driver, Tonya E. Franks, 53, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

Rocha and Dewalsche were in the second vehicle, and were pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

According to police, the two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions when one vehicle went into the oncoming lane. After investigation, Franks was arrested and later transported to the Rock Island County Jail.

According to the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office, Franks has been charged with 2 Counts of Aggravated DUI, Causing Death or Great Bodily Harm. Additional charges will be considered pending the results of traffic reconstruction, medical reports, and ongoing investigation by local agencies.

The investigation is ongoing according to police.

Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547, CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the CrimeStoppers P3 App.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.