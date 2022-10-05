Crews respond to an East Moline garage fire Wednesday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Fire Department responded around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday to a garage fire near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 19th Street.

According to Chief Robert DeFrance, the fire was contained in the garage and crews were able to put out the fire in about 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported, according to DeFrance. There is some property damage, but the owner is insured.

The cause of the fire appears to be a morning leaf burning, DeFrance told a TV6 crew on scene. The owner had burned some leaves in the morning and extinguished the fire, but it later rekindled and reached the exterior of the garage.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

