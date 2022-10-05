Division Street reconstruction updated traffic flow

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Division Street reconstruction will have updated traffic flow starting Oct. 3.

Division Street from West 12th to Locust streets will have one lane of southbound traffic will be open and closed to northbound traffic, according to city officials.

City officials ask drivers to consider avoiding the area Wednesday while changes in traffic control are made.

Reconstruction is expected to be complete by mid-to-late November, according to city officials.

All updates to Division Street from West 12th Street to Locust Street reconstruction can be found here.

