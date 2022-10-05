Fall harvest underway, area farmers feel impact of high input costs

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - The fields of green corn and beans have turned to fields of gold in Iowa - and that means it’s time for harvest.

Clinton County farmer Joe Dierickx has been farming for 39 years. In that time, he’s watched his input costs go up, year after year.

“My fertilizer cost has increased about fifty to sixty percent year after year. I’ve been told to expect seed to be more expensive for the 2023 crop year and I imagine chemicals will probably be more expensive as well,” said Dierickx, “Our costs are going up. We are thankful for the yields that we are getting but the profit per acre could possibly be the same or less.”

He said from everything from seeds to fertilizer, inflation has driven up prices.

“Natural gas has been up over three hundred percent from last year and LP has doubled from last year,” said Dierickx, “The reason that causes us concern is because there are more dollars per acre at risk so next year if we have any kind of a crop loss whether its weather related, or not, we can have a loss in revenue. So, the more money we put out per acre the more risk we have in that year so that has ratcheted up a bit of the anxiety that farmers will be experiencing in 2023.”

In 2022, Dierickx says the weather over the summer and early fall around the QCA has been almost perfect for farming. In parts of western and southern Iowa, record drought has caused major problems for farmers come harvest time.

Dierickx said his corn yield has been about ten percent better than last year. He said that’s all thanks to timely planting, dedication, and mother nature.

“When mother nature cooperates, well, we look like geniuses as farmers, and when mother nature doesn’t, why, we just don’t have a very good year. So, this year it looks like mother nature blessed us pretty good,” Dierickx said.

According to the Iowa Department of Agriculture’s most recent crop report, eleven percent of the state’s corn crop and twenty-six percent of the state’s beans have been harvested.

