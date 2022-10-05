Hotel Blackhawk to host Breast Cancer Awareness Wine Dinner on Oct. 13

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Hotel Blackhawk, 200 East 3rd Street, Davenport, is hosting their final Wine Dinner of the season on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Kimberlin Richardson, Hotel Blackhawk, talks about the event which will mark October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Price to attend is $95. Watch the interview for full details.

The featured wine and organization will be Women Behind the Wine established by E & J Gallo wines to acknowledge female leaders in the wine industry and encourage women to explore this career track.

See more about Hotel Blackhawk online at https://hotelblackhawk.com/ or call 563-484-5907.

