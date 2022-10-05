Increasing clouds and shower chances this afternoon

Chilly weather ahead later this week
Hope you enjoy the sunshine this afternoon. Look for highs in the 70's, followed by rain chances Wednesday.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Clouds will be on the increase today and so will chances for light rain.  Highs today will reach the 70s, but if you get caught in a shower, may be limited to the 60s. Thursday will be the transition day as we hit 70º around noon and then NW winds usher in cooler air for the rest of the week.  Friday will be the coolest with highs only in the mid 50s.  Frost and freeze conditions are likely on Saturday morning before temps rebound to near 60º.  We will gradually warm back to the 60s and 70s by early next week.

TODAY: Increasing clouds with afternoon showers. High: 73º. Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy.  Low: 51º Winds: SW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Dropping afternoon temps. High: 70º.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several officers are in the area of 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive
Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Tonya E. Franks, 53, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony,...
Police: Woman arrested after fatal crash in East Moline Sunday
Matthew A. Milby Jr., 23, was sentenced to 30 years to prison on each count, the judge ordered...
Matthew Milby Jr. sentenced to 30 years in prison for 2018 Dixon High School shooting
Authoritues in Chicago say they have arrested Victoria Moreno, 34, on an attempted murder charge.
Aunt accused of pushing nephew into lake charged with murder

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Clouds and a chance for rain move in Wednesday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Sunshine & Warmth For This Afternoon
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
70s continue today
Increasing clouds this afternoon
Increasing clouds this afternoon