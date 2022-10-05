Increasing clouds and shower chances this afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Clouds will be on the increase today and so will chances for light rain. Highs today will reach the 70s, but if you get caught in a shower, may be limited to the 60s. Thursday will be the transition day as we hit 70º around noon and then NW winds usher in cooler air for the rest of the week. Friday will be the coolest with highs only in the mid 50s. Frost and freeze conditions are likely on Saturday morning before temps rebound to near 60º. We will gradually warm back to the 60s and 70s by early next week.

TODAY: Increasing clouds with afternoon showers. High: 73º. Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 51º Winds: SW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Dropping afternoon temps. High: 70º.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.