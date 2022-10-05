The latest voting information for the General Election on Nov. 8

General Election information
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Scott County Auditor, Kerri Tompkins, informs viewers about the latest important information about casting a ballot for the upcoming 2022 General Election on Nov. 8.

All the latest information about satellite and early voting information is now listed at the Scott County website: https://www.scottcountyiowa.gov/auditor/post/2022/10/19/general-election-satellite-location-early-voting

To vote by absentee ballot, voters must obtain a request form from the Iowa Secretary of State and mail back to Scott County Auditor, 600 West 4th Street; Davenport, IA 52801.

Link to request Iowa absentee ballot form (to download and print) is here: https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/absenteeballotapp.pdf

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several officers are in the area of 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive
Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home
Police lights
Coroner identifies 2 killed in crash in East Moline Sunday
A woman was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, deputies said.
Woman killed in Scott County vehicle crash
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

Rock Valley Physical Therapy
Rock Valley Physical Therapy
Bethany Give a Kid A Smile Program
Bethany for Children & Families to re-launch mobile dental clinics
Fall Wine Dinner
Hotel Blackhawk to host Breast Cancer Awareness Wine Dinner on Oct. 13
The Barn at Allen Acres
The Barn at Allen Acres