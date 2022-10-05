The latest voting information for the General Election on Nov. 8

AVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Scott County Auditor, Kerri Tompkins, informs viewers about the latest important information about casting a ballot for the upcoming 2022 General Election on Nov. 8.

All the latest information about satellite and early voting information is now listed at the Scott County website: https://www.scottcountyiowa.gov/auditor/post/2022/10/19/general-election-satellite-location-early-voting

To vote by absentee ballot, voters must obtain a request form from the Iowa Secretary of State and mail back to Scott County Auditor, 600 West 4th Street; Davenport, IA 52801.

Link to request Iowa absentee ballot form (to download and print) is here: https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/absenteeballotapp.pdf

