Man sentenced to 14 years in fatal 2019 crash in Moline

Armand Elijah Cannon, 27, of Grand Mound.
Armand Elijah Cannon, 27, of Grand Mound.(KWQC/Rock Island County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Grand Mound man was sentenced Monday to 14 days in prison for his role in a crash that left a woman dead and her fiancé injured in March 2019.

A Rock Island jury in May convicted Armand Elijah Cannon, 27, guilty of reckless homicide, aggravated reckless driving, aggravated driving under the influence, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

On Monday, Judge Peter Church sentenced him to 14 years in prison on the reckless homicide charge, three years in prison on the reckless driving charge, and two years in prison on the possession of a stolen vehicle charge.

The judge ordered the sentences to run concurrently, or at the same time, for a total of 14 years. Church also granted a motion to dismiss the DUI charge, court records show.

Cannon also will serve one year of mandatory supervised release once he completes his prison term.

On March 27, 2019, the Moline Police Department was notified by East Moline police that a Plymouth Voyager van that was reported stolen out of Cedar County was entering the city at 53rd Street and was speeding and driving recklessly.

According to court documents, East Moline police had attempted to pull over the vehicle, but it fled.

Moline patrol officers went to the area but could not get into a position to stop the van and lost sight of it.

A Moline officer who was at 16th Street and John Deere Road saw the vehicle as it was westbound on John Deere Road. The van then collided with a Ford Escape that was northbound on 16th Street, according to police.

The passenger in the Escape, Tammy Loos, 51, of Milan, died from injuries she suffered in the crash. Her fiancé, Matt Burroughs, was injured but survived the crash.

Police have said Cannon was driving the van.

Alex Garrels and Amy Taylor, who were also in the van, were also charged.

Garrels, 29, of Walcott, pleaded guilty in October 2019 to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Taylor, 30, of Davenport, pleaded guilty in July 2019 to unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and was later sentenced to 13 ½ years in prison.

