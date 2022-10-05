Niabi zoo announced fall hours, free admission days

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Niabi Zoo announced its fall hours and free days in October.

Admission is free through Oct. 28, according to a media release. Purchase parking, train, and animal feeding tickets at the zoo’s website in order to receive special discounts.

Niabi Zoo has moved to its fall hours, visit Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a..m - 5 p.m. with the last entry at 4 p.m., according to Zoo Director Lee Jackson. Monday the zoo is closed.

“It’s been another year full of firsts and improvements,” said Jackson. “During this off-season, our team will be hard at work to bring new exhibits to start off an exciting 2023 season!”

Visit the zoo’s website for more information about exhibits and upcoming events.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several officers are in the area of 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive
Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Tonya E. Franks, 53, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony,...
Police: Woman arrested after fatal crash in East Moline Sunday
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Matthew A. Milby Jr., 23, was sentenced to 30 years to prison on each count, the judge ordered...
Matthew Milby Jr. sentenced to 30 years in prison for 2018 Dixon High School shooting

Latest News

Police lights
Coroner identifies 2 killed in crash in East Moline Sunday
A section of West 2nd Street in Muscatine will be closed from noon Friday through noon Sunday.
Section of West 2nd Street closed in Muscatine starting Friday
A Section of Division Street will be have one south bound lane open starting Wednesday.
Division Street reconstruction updated traffic flow
Scott County Humane Society
Scott County Humane Society offering adoptions at a reduced price