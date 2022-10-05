Niabi zoo announced fall hours, free admission days

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Niabi Zoo announced its fall hours and free days in October.

Admission is free through Oct. 28, according to a media release. Purchase parking, train, and animal feeding tickets at the zoo’s website in order to receive special discounts.

Niabi Zoo has moved to its fall hours, visit Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a..m - 5 p.m. with the last entry at 4 p.m., according to Zoo Director Lee Jackson. Monday the zoo is closed.

“It’s been another year full of firsts and improvements,” said Jackson. “During this off-season, our team will be hard at work to bring new exhibits to start off an exciting 2023 season!”

Visit the zoo’s website for more information about exhibits and upcoming events.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.