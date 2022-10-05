Rain chances through the evening

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After several days of sunny skies, mild temperatures and dry weather conditions, we’ll see our next best chance for precipitation later Wednesday afternoon.

It’s not expected to add up to much, with isolated showers or passing sprinkles possible into the evening hours. Look for highs in the 70′s. The rain exits later Wednesday evening, followed by a few clouds overnight.

A second front moves through the region Thursday, ushering in cooler air. That will set us up for highs only reaching the 50′s Friday and Saturday, and widespread frost likely early Saturday morning. Readings should rebound back into the 70′s by Monday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. A slight chance for showers by late afternoon. High: 73°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening showers, then a few clouds late. High: 52°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny and breezy. High: 70° then falling. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

