Rain chances through the evening

Unseasonably cool by the end of the week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After several days of sunny skies, mild temperatures and dry weather conditions, we’ll see our next best chance for precipitation later Wednesday afternoon.

It’s not expected to add up to much, with isolated showers or passing sprinkles possible into the evening hours. Look for highs in the 70′s. The rain exits later Wednesday evening, followed by a few clouds overnight.

A second front moves through the region Thursday, ushering in cooler air. That will set us up for highs only reaching the 50′s Friday and Saturday, and widespread frost likely early Saturday morning. Readings should rebound back into the 70′s by Monday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. A slight chance for showers by late afternoon. High: 73°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening showers, then a few clouds late. High: 52°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny and breezy. High: 70° then falling. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several officers are in the area of 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive
Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Tonya E. Franks, 53, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony,...
Police: Woman arrested after fatal crash in East Moline Sunday
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Matthew A. Milby Jr., 23, was sentenced to 30 years to prison on each count, the judge ordered...
Matthew Milby Jr. sentenced to 30 years in prison for 2018 Dixon High School shooting

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Rain chances Wednesday afternoon, evening
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Increasing clouds and shower chances Wednesday afternoon
Increasing clouds and rain chances today
Increasing clouds and rain chances today
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Clouds and a chance for rain move in Wednesday