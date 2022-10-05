MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Founded in 1984 in Moline, Rock Valley Physical Therapy, is one of the nation’s largest therapist-owned and therapist-led private physical therapy practices. Its nearly 500 team members provide personalized care in 61 clinics in Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska.

Chad Humphrey, PT, MPT,OCS- Clinic Manager and Debbie Healy, PT, DPT, OCS, MBA- VP Growth and Development, inform viewers about the practice including the following talking points:

The history of the practice

How many locations are there and where are the Quad Cities’ locations?

What types of services are offered

What makes the practice different from other physical therapy sources

What is necessary to start therapy? Is a referral necessary?

Rock Valley Physical Therapy is located at 850 43rd Avenue, Moline and at several other Quad Cities region locations (including multiple offices in Davenport). See more here: https://www.rockvalleypt.com/?post_type=locations&_region=quad-cities&s=

The business website is www.rockvalleypt.com. For more information, call 309-743-2072.

