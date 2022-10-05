Rock Valley Physical Therapy

Rock Valley Physical Therapy
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Founded in 1984 in Moline, Rock Valley Physical Therapy, is one of the nation’s largest therapist-owned and therapist-led private physical therapy practices. Its nearly 500 team members provide personalized care in 61 clinics in Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska.

Chad Humphrey, PT, MPT,OCS- Clinic Manager and Debbie Healy, PT, DPT, OCS, MBA- VP Growth and Development, inform viewers about the practice including the following talking points:

  • The history of the practice
  • How many locations are there and where are the Quad Cities’ locations?
  • What types of services are offered
  • What makes the practice different from other physical therapy sources
  • What is necessary to start therapy? Is a referral necessary?

Rock Valley Physical Therapy is located at 850 43rd Avenue, Moline and at several other Quad Cities region locations (including multiple offices in Davenport). See more here: https://www.rockvalleypt.com/?post_type=locations&_region=quad-cities&s=

The business website is www.rockvalleypt.com. For more information, call 309-743-2072.

