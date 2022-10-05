Rock Valley Physical Therapy
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Founded in 1984 in Moline, Rock Valley Physical Therapy, is one of the nation’s largest therapist-owned and therapist-led private physical therapy practices. Its nearly 500 team members provide personalized care in 61 clinics in Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska.
Chad Humphrey, PT, MPT,OCS- Clinic Manager and Debbie Healy, PT, DPT, OCS, MBA- VP Growth and Development, inform viewers about the practice including the following talking points:
- The history of the practice
- How many locations are there and where are the Quad Cities’ locations?
- What types of services are offered
- What makes the practice different from other physical therapy sources
- What is necessary to start therapy? Is a referral necessary?
Rock Valley Physical Therapy is located at 850 43rd Avenue, Moline and at several other Quad Cities region locations (including multiple offices in Davenport). See more here: https://www.rockvalleypt.com/?post_type=locations&_region=quad-cities&s=
The business website is www.rockvalleypt.com. For more information, call 309-743-2072.
