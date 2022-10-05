Section of West 2nd Street closed in Muscatine starting Friday

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A section of West 2nd Street in Muscatine will be closed from noon Friday through noon Sunday.

West 2nd Street will be closed from Chestnut to Pine streets for the “Rockin’ On 2nd” which will be held on Saturday in the area, according to a media release. The Pine Street parking lot will be restricted or unavailable over the weekend.

The same block will be closed from noon on Oct. 15 to noon on Oct 16, for the “Couture & Canines Runway Show” from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

City officials ask that anyone in the area use caution during these times and find alternate routes if possible.

Additional parking will be available in Riverside Park, city officials said. Access to all businesses will be available.

