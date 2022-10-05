Senior Moment with CASI: 2022 Hat Bash preview

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 14th Annual Holiday Hat Bash is happening this year on Thursday, Nov. 17 and it will be in person.

“The Party with a Purpose” supports area seniors through the holidays and beyond. You can learn more about the event on the CASI’s website: https://www.casiseniors.org/special-events

Laura Kopp, President and CEO, Center for Active Seniors joins Kyle on QCT at 11.

Open enrollment for Medicare is October 15th - December 7th. CASI offers free assistance through the Senior Health Insurance Information Program or SHIIP. There will be a free seminar on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.

CASI Information:

Address: 1035 W. Kimberly Road in Davenport

Phone: (563) 386-7477

Website: https://www.casiseniors.org/

