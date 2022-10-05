UnityPoint Health - Trinity offering no-cost breast cancer screenings

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - According to UnityPoint Health, one in eight women in the United States will have breast cancer during their lifetime.

“Early detection of breast cancer is a life-saver for individuals,” said Sarah Urmanski, Quad Cities imaging services manager. “It is never too early to begin conversations with your primary care provider in regards to your risk and implications of breast cancer for you, and when breast cancer health should start for you.”

To help increase access to mammograms, Trinity Health Foundation’s Breast Patient Assistant Fund is offering no-cost breast cancer screenings for uninsured or underinsured patients.

“The average cost for women really varies depending on the initial mammogram, and if it identifies something else that needs to be taken a look at, so an additional procedure,” said Mary Macumber-Schmidt, Trinity Health Foundation’s president. “On average it can range from between $100 to $1,000 for that continued preventative care. It really is really important to any woman, or any individual needing a mammogram that they get it as a preventative measure versus waiting for something to feel different, or for an abnormality to appear.”

The financial assistance also covers an ultrasound and core biopsy if it’s recommended.

“Mammograms take about 30 minutes. The duration of the compression portion, which is often the scary portion for women, consists of about five to 30 seconds,” Urmanski said.

A community coming together to help one another.

“Many times women who have experienced cancer, or their families, have made donations to trinity, in an effort to help other women get the care that they need both in terms of mammograms as a preventative measure and then also any ultrasounds or biopsy after the mammogram,” Macumber-Schmidt said. “I appreciate the community and individuals in our community who have really made it their passion to make sure women have access to mammograms.”

The no-cost screenings are offered year-round, and patients must first request a screening mammogram from their primary care provider. Patients should then call (309) 779-5870.

