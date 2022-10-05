Woman killed in Scott County vehicle crash

A woman was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, deputies said.
A woman was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, deputies said.(Source: MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A woman was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, deputies said.

Around 5:07 a.m. Wednesday, the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call about a motor vehicle in the ditch at Maysville Road and 220th Street.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene.

According to a media release, the initial investigation found that a maroon 2005 Buick Rendevous was driving north on Maysville Road when it lost control and veered into the east ditch.

The vehicle hit an embankment, which caused it to roll. The driver, a 38-year-old woman from Davenport, was ejected from the vehicle. According to the release, she was not wearing a seatbelt.

She was the only person in the vehicle, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several officers are in the area of 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive
Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Tonya E. Franks, 53, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony,...
Police: Woman arrested after fatal crash in East Moline Sunday
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Matthew A. Milby Jr., 23, was sentenced to 30 years to prison on each count, the judge ordered...
Matthew Milby Jr. sentenced to 30 years in prison for 2018 Dixon High School shooting

Latest News

Police lights
Coroner identifies 2 killed in crash in East Moline Sunday
Niabi zoo announced fall hours, free admission days
A section of West 2nd Street in Muscatine will be closed from noon Friday through noon Sunday.
Section of West 2nd Street closed in Muscatine starting Friday
A Section of Division Street will be have one south bound lane open starting Wednesday.
Division Street reconstruction updated traffic flow