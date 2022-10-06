2 young children die in attack by 2 family dogs, sheriff’s dept. says

Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.
Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.(Gray News, file image)
By Christopher Cheatham and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the deaths of a 2-year-old and a 5-month-old after they were attacked by two family dogs in their home around 3:30 p.m.

The children were pronounced dead at the scene. Their mother was also attacked and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

