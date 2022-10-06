Autistic & Loved

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Argrow “Kit” Evans-Ford (who PSL knows well through the non-profit Argrow’s House) joins the show to tell her family’s story.

Her two children, Imani and Justice were diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. As a result, Ford was inspired to go in this direction offering my chewelry pieces, autism jewelry, and awareness pieces celebrate Autistic & Loved children and families.

Justin Scott, WIU School of Engineering, joins in on the discussion as he was part of product creation.

For more information on the business, its products, or to shop, visit https://autisticandloved.com/.

