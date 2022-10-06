CDC: More than 2.5 million students use e-cigarettes, survey says

FILE - A CDC study surveyed middle and high school students on the usage of e-cigarettes and...
FILE - A CDC study surveyed middle and high school students on the usage of e-cigarettes and other vape products.(wsaw)
By KIMA staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KIMA) - According to a new survey, more than 2.5 million U.S. middle and high school students say they use e-cigarettes.

The study was published Thursday in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s morbidity and mortality weekly report.

Researchers say e-cigarettes continue to be the most commonly used tobacco product among students.

The 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey was conducted between Jan. 18 and May 31 of 2022.

Researchers from the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration looked at responses and found that more than 14% of high school students and more than 3% of middle school students reported using e-cigarettes within the previous 30 days.

Of those, 42% reported using them frequently and nearly 28% of them reported daily use.

Most e-cigarettes contain highly addictive nicotine which can harm the developing adolescent brain and can increase the risk of future addiction to other drugs.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several officers are in the area of 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive
Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home
Police lights
Coroner identifies 2 killed in crash in East Moline Sunday
A woman was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, deputies said.
Deputies identify woman killed in Scott County vehicle crash
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Todd Alan Laing, 50, of Bettendorf.
Bettendorf man gets suspended prison sentence, probation in death of terminally ill brother in 2020

Latest News

FILE - The recently closed Savannah Medical Clinic, which provided abortions for four decades...
At least 66 US clinics have halted abortions, institute says
The MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center campus is seen, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Des Moines,...
Hospital chain attack part of ongoing cybersecurity concerns
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
Riot plea: Proud Boys member admits to seditious conspiracy
Davenport West High School
Police: Arrest made Thursday in connection to Davenport West High School threats
FILE - Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Old Bailey, in London, on July 14, 2022. A judge on...
Kevin Spacey faces New York jury in sexual assault lawsuit