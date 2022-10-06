CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline police for fleeing charges

Crime Stoppers said they gave two photos of Brewer because his current look is not known.
Crime Stoppers said they gave two photos of Brewer because his current look is not known.(KWQC/Crime Stoppers)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Eric Brewer, 31, is wanted by Moline police for two counts of aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude police.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, he is 6-foot-1, 160 bounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers said they gave two photos of Brewer because his current look is not known.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

