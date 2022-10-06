CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott County on drug charges

By KWQC Staff
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Curtis Hudson, 32, is wanted in Scott County for possession/delivery of crack cocaine and possession of controlled substance charges.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 6-foot-1, 300 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

