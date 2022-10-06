CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate art piece stolen from storage unit

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police are investigating after a bronze cast art piece was stolen out of a storage unit in May.

Several units at U-Store-It at 4700 44th Street Moline, were burglarized on May 6, according to police. One of the items reported stolen is a unique bronze cast art piece.

Police said the art piece is 6 feet tall and 2 feet wide and around 200 pounds.

If you have seen this piece of art or have any information about this burglary, please call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

