Davenport man sentenced to prison in fatal 2020 shooting

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years in prison for fatally shooting a man in April 2020.

Princesun E. Murphy, 38, must serve 70%, or 35 years, of the sentence before he is eligible for parole, Scott County court records show.

He also was ordered by Judge Tom Reidel to pay $150,000 in restitution to the heirs of Jabari M. Scurlock, 40, of Racine, Wisconsin.

Murphy pleaded guilty in July to second-degree murder, a Class B felony. He initially faced a first-degree murder charge.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a felon at sentencing.

Around 1:12 a.m. April 9, 2020, Davenport police responded to the 900 block of Marquette Street for a report of gunfire and found Scurlock suffering from life-threatening injuries on the sidewalk.

He was pronounced dead by emergency medical staff, according to police.

Murphy was arrested in May 2020.

