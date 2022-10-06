East Galesburg man arrested after deputies say he stole a car, trespassed a house

KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An East Galesburg man was arrested Wednesday after deputies say he stole a car, fled officers and trespassed a house.

Dante Quick, 19, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting, criminal trespass to a residence and trespass to a motor vehicle.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded Wednesday to a tip of a stolen Chevrolet Equinox in the 100 block of Miller Avenue, East Galesburg, according to a media release.

Deputies talked to a resident who said Quick was the driver of the car, Deputies said. Quick was seen running from the back door of the residence while they were talking.

According to deputies, Quick was seen shortly after trying to steal another vehicle.

He then ran toward a house in the 600 block of Blaze Road, deputies said. He ran into the house through the garage while the homeowners were outside.

Deputies said they attempted to contact Quick, who refused to come out of the residence. Deputies went into the home after getting approval from the homeowners and found Quick in a bedroom closet.

He was arrested and exited the home with no further incidents.

According to deputies, they learned that Junior Wallace, 23, who had an arrest warrant was in the residence in the 100 block of Miller Avenue. Officers sounded the home and Wallace eventually exited and surrendered without incident.

Wallace was arrested on a failure to appear charge for aggravated battery/bodily harm.

