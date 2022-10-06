Eldridge man sentenced to prison in wife’s shooting death

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - An Eldridge man was sentenced Thursday to 50 years in prison for fatally shooting his wife in 2021.

Shane R. Bostrom, 36, must serve 70% - or 35 years - of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.

District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert also ordered him to pay $150,000 to the estate of Jessica Bostrom.

Shane Bostrom pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder, a Class B felony, in Scott County District Court.

The Eldridge police and Scott County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched on June 10, 2021, to a home in Eldridge for a reported shooting.

Police said officers found Jessica Bostrom dead from a gunshot wound in the head. Shane Bostrom initially told police the gun had gone off accidentally while cleaning it.

The investigation, which included surveillance footage and cellular records, showed the shooting was not accidental, according to police.

