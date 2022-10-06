FIRST ALERT DAY for frost, freeze Saturday morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY Saturday 1 a.m.- 9 a.m. for frost, hard freeze***

A First Alert Day will be in effect Friday night into Saturday morning for the chance of frost and freeze conditions. A Freeze Watch is in effect for the entire viewing area because of this risk. Temperatures could fall as low as 29 degrees, and this could kill crops or other sensitive vegetation.

With this in mind, cover your plants or bring them inside to help them last longer. Also, drip outdoor plumbing if you can. Overall, Friday night is the only night out of the next week that has the largest frost/freeze concern. After Saturday morning, highs will be around 60 with warmer mornings in the 40s or warmer.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

