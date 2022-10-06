Floorcrafters celebrates 74th anniversary with savings for customers

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Fall is can be the perfect time to sprucing up living spaces before guest start arriving during the holiday season.

Griffin’s Floorcrafters, Inc., 1305 5th Avenue, in Moline, is happy to be part of any designing process to create remodeled areas that fulfill the dreams of Quad Cities’ homeowners.

Floorcrafters has been going strong in the QCA since 1948. To celebrate the business’ 74th anniversary, there is a sale in effect through Nov. 14.

Mike Griffin of Floorcrafters, Inc., talks the local flooring business and shows off examples of completed projects. They have flooring options for all your residential and commercial needs--including carpeting, the luxury of hardwood floors, or the durability of vinyl tile.

Despite the name, they can also help complete other remodeling projects such as bathroom showers and kitchen surfaces.

For more information, visit the website at http://griffinsfloorcrafters.com/ or call 309-300-3823.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.