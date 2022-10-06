Floorcrafters celebrates 74th anniversary with savings for customers

The 74th anniversary sale is underway through Nov. 14.
Floorcrafters celebrates 74th anniversary with savings for customers
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Fall is can be the perfect time to sprucing up living spaces before guest start arriving during the holiday season.

Griffin’s Floorcrafters, Inc., 1305 5th Avenue, in Moline, is happy to be part of any designing process to create remodeled areas that fulfill the dreams of Quad Cities’ homeowners.

Floorcrafters has been going strong in the QCA since 1948. To celebrate the business’ 74th anniversary, there is a sale in effect through Nov. 14.

Mike Griffin of Floorcrafters, Inc., talks the local flooring business and shows off examples of completed projects. They have flooring options for all your residential and commercial needs--including carpeting, the luxury of hardwood floors, or the durability of vinyl tile.

Despite the name, they can also help complete other remodeling projects such as bathroom showers and kitchen surfaces.

For more information, visit the website at http://griffinsfloorcrafters.com/ or call 309-300-3823.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several officers are in the area of 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive
Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home
Police lights
Coroner identifies 2 killed in crash in East Moline Sunday
A woman was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, deputies said.
Deputies identify woman killed in Scott County vehicle crash
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Todd Alan Laing, 50, of Bettendorf.
Bettendorf man gets suspended prison sentence, probation in death of terminally ill brother in 2020

Latest News

Davenport West High School
Police: Arrest made Thursday in connection to Davenport West High School threats
Timeless France trip with Holiday Vacations
Holiday Vacations’ Timeless France Tour with Paula Sands
Autistic & Loved
Autistic & Loved
NOSH Good Mood Food
NOSH Good Mood Food