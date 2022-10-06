BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Dr. Kay Knight, Forever Me Cancer & Specialty Boutique, 3565 Utica Ridge Road, in Bettendorf, informs viewers about the store during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The retailer offers every woman who has undergone breast cancer treatment a variety of products and services that will help them get through the difficult transition of the post-surgical experience.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.forevermeboutique.com/ or call 563-424-5895. The email address is info@forevermeboutique.com.

