Forever Me Cancer & Specialty Boutique
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Dr. Kay Knight, Forever Me Cancer & Specialty Boutique, 3565 Utica Ridge Road, in Bettendorf, informs viewers about the store during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The retailer offers every woman who has undergone breast cancer treatment a variety of products and services that will help them get through the difficult transition of the post-surgical experience.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.forevermeboutique.com/ or call 563-424-5895. The email address is info@forevermeboutique.com.

