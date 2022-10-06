Holiday Vacations’ Timeless France Tour with Paula Sands

Join Paula on the trip April 24-May 4, 2023.
Holiday Vacations’ Timeless France Tour with Paula Sands
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If traveling to France is on your bucket list, here’s a chance to join Paula Sands on the Holiday Vacations’ Timeless France with Burgundy & Provence River Cruise tour April 24-May 4, 2023.

Holiday Vacations Destination Manager, Kristin Wells, talks about the upcoming trip which will allow tourists to immerse in French culture, cuisine, and history on a delightful 3-day tour of Paris followed by a 7-night cruise of the Rhone and Saone Rivers--including stops in French wine regions and a chance to enjoy diverse, medieval architecture, the breathtaking coastal countryside, and more.

To learn more about the tour or to sign up, visit the Holiday Vacations website for full itinerary and watch a short online travel show to receive a $100 travel credit that can be applied toward the cost of this tour or any other Holiday tour: www.holidayvacations.com.

Use the KWQC station keyword: QUAD or call 888-557-1020 to speak to a tour consultant to request a brochure, ask questions or make a reservation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several officers are in the area of 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive
Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home
Police lights
Coroner identifies 2 killed in crash in East Moline Sunday
A woman was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, deputies said.
Deputies identify woman killed in Scott County vehicle crash
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Todd Alan Laing, 50, of Bettendorf.
Bettendorf man gets suspended prison sentence, probation in death of terminally ill brother in 2020

Latest News

Davenport West High School
Police: Arrest made Thursday in connection to Davenport West High School threats
Autistic & Loved
Autistic & Loved
NOSH Good Mood Food
NOSH Good Mood Food
Floorcrafters
Floorcrafters celebrates 74th anniversary with savings for customers