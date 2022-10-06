Hundreds attend ‘Women Lead Change’ conference

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Waterfront Convention Center was sold out for the Women Lead Change Quad Cities Conference.

“I think it’s so important to (immerse) yourself in the population that you are trying to contribute to, especially now that we are seeing more organizations that are taking on more women in some of these higher-up jobs,” said Janessa Calderon, executive director of the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Approximately 500 attendees listened to speakers and participated in various breakout sessions focused on advancing women leaders.

“All of our speakers are really giving us tips and tricks to go back to the office. We want to make sure everyone leaves feeling empowered and ready to start their day and advance in their career,” said Amy Eaton, director of marketing and strategic development for Women Lead Change.

Women Lead Change is meant to encourage young girls to consider becoming CEOs and senior management leaders. According to Fortune.com, in 2022, only 8% of CEOs in the United States are women.

“You cannot be what you cannot see, and aspiration is directly linked to visibility,” said Christie Hunter Arscott, a keynote speaker at the Women Lead Change conference. “If you don’t see senior-level women doing things, you may not aspire to that. Here, you’ve got all these visible, female role models, and people you can look at that will directly impact your aspirations. No woman is an island. I think the whole thing of being self-made is such a fallacy. We all have different people who contribute to us, but a lot of the time we will wait until we need it to network, and we really need to network before we need it.”

Tv 6′s Brittany kyles served as emcee of the event.

Women Lead Change is doing another conference in Des Moines on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.