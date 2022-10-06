GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -NOSH Good Mood Food is a shopping destination in Geneseo for all things natural, organic, specialty, and healthful. The mission behind the store is really meant to embody a lifestyle.

Tina Hernandez, NOSH Good Mood Food, discusses the store’s philosophy about food, its relationship to health, and various product that are on store shelves at 804 South Oakwood Avenue, Geneseo.

For more information, visit the website at https://noshgeneseo.com/ or call 1-309-945-8624. Follow the retailer on Facebook here.

