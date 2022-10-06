Police: Arrest made Thursday in connection to Davenport West High School threats

Davenport West High School
Davenport West High School(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police have arrested a 15-year-old after an investigation found they made multiple threats at Davenport West High School.

According to a release, on Sept. 23 and Sept. 28, Davenport Police School Resource Officers received information about possible threats of violence to students and staff at the high school. On both occasions, additional law enforcement worked with the district and responded to the school. The school days continued and students were dismissed at normal time.

Authorities say through an investigation, they found there was no immediate threat to students or staff.

Due to the seriousness of the possible threats and disruptions, police say on Thursday a 15-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts of threats of terrorism, two counts of harassment in the first-degree, and false reports. They were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Authorities also made the following statement in the release: “The Davenport Police Department takes all threats of violence seriously and would like to take this opportunity to highlight the importance of alerting a trusted adult such as a police officer or school administrator anytime suspicious activity is observed or heard. We encourage our community that if you see something, say something - Submit an anonymous tip by downloading the P3 App or by visiting www.qccrimestoppers.com. These incidents remains under investigation; no further information is available at this time.”

