Project Bundle Up: Donate clothes for those in need on Oct. 14

KWQC partners with the Salvation Army for a drive up event on Oct. 14
The Salvation Army’s annual Project Bundle Up is partnering with KWQC for another drive at the...
The Salvation Army’s annual Project Bundle Up is partnering with KWQC for another drive at the station to collect winter clothing items for kids in need this winter.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Salvation Army’s annual Project Bundle Up is partnering with KWQC for another drive at the station to collect winter clothing items for kids in need this winter.

On Oct. 14, join us from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the KWQC TV6 station, 805 Brady Street, Davenport. Enter KWQC off Brady Street, drop off the items while remaining in your vehicle, and exit on Perry Street. Volunteers will be outside the station to help collect the items.

For anyone unable to participate during Friday’s event, new coats and other winter gear will be accepted at the Salvation Army Family Services and Corps, 100 Kirkwood Blvd., Davenport, or at the Heritage Temple Corps, 2200 5th Avenue, Moline, during office hours.

Donation items needed for children from infant to early teens include:

  • Winter coats
  • Hats
  • Gloves
  • Scarves
  • Boots
  • Cash donations, which will allow the Salvation Army to shop for what is needed

Families needing children’s coats may apply by phone at 563-324-4808 in Scott County or 309-764-2811 in Rock Island County. For more information visit the Salvation Army website.

Last year’s drive brought in more than 2,000 clothing items and more than $1,700 in donations.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Coroner identifies 2 killed in crash in East Moline Sunday
Several officers are in the area of 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive
Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home
A woman was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, deputies said.
Woman killed in Scott County vehicle crash
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Niabi zoo announced fall hours, free admission days

Latest News

Turning windy and cooler this afternoon
Turning windy and cooler this afternoon
A Davenport man was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years in prison for fatally shooting a man in...
Davenport man sentenced to prison in fatal 2020 shooting
Todd Alan Laing, 50, of Bettendorf.
Bettendorf man gets suspended prison sentence, probation in death of terminally ill brother in 2020
Jimena Jinez, 18, of Rock Island is charged with first-degree murder in connection with a...
Rock Island woman pleads guilty to fatally stabbing 14-year-old in 2020