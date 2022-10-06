Trauma Recovery Books

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Bree Marie, wellness coach, author, public speaker and podcaster, joins PSL to highlight her mission including trauma recovery book titles such as How to Shake The Shit Out of Your Life and Young Writer’s Day: Fragile Minds and The Adults That Mold Them.

See more at her website: http://justbreehlc.com/. For a list of all ways to follow or contact Bree (including social media), click here.

