Treatment options for chronic pain at UnityPoint Health pain clinics

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Chronic pain typically is pain that lasts for more than three months and impacts daily living. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates nearly 20-percent of adults in the United States suffer from chronic pain.

Dr. Archana Wagle is the Medical Director of UnityPoint Health Pain Management Clinics. She says more people are seeking help because they are living longer, as well as more physicians are making referrals. The clinics typically treat spinal conditions, osteoarthritis and peripheral neuropathy.

Dr. Wagle says while there are many treatment options, the clinics tend to stay away from narcotics and opt for steroids and new technology in treating pain.

