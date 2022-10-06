Tumbling temps this afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A strong cold front will move through the area today leading to most areas hitting their highs around midday. The QC will see highs near 70º before falling to the 50s and 60s by the evening hours thanks to gusty NW winds. We will cool off to near 40º Friday morning, but don’t expect the sun to warm us up as north winds will keep highs to the mid 50s. Areas of frost and potential freezing conditions are likely on Saturday morning. We will start to gradually warm things up over the weekend with highs near 60º on Saturday and 70s on Sunday.

TODAY: Partly sunny and breezy. High: 71º. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 40º Winds: N 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and cool. High: 55º.

