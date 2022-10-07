Chilly Friday on the way

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Cooler than normal temps are likely today and tomorrow in wake of the strong cold front that passed through yesterday. Highs will run in the mid 50s today and 50s and 60s tomorrow, but the biggest story will be our first freeze of the season on Saturday morning. The whole area is under a First Alert Day and freeze warning until 9AM on Saturday for this reason. We will get back to normal on Sunday and Monday with sunshine and 70s for highs before another strong front arrives next Wednesday.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 57º. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 31º Winds: N 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and cool. High: 61º.

