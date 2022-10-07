Davenport man charged with sexually abused 12-year-old

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Thursday after police say he sexually abused a 12-year-old in June.

Ronald Lam Jr., 37, faces one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison.

He is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Friday morning.

On June 15, the Davenport Police Department began an investigation into the sexual abuse of a 12-year-old.

According to an arrest affidavit, the child and her father had gone to his home and were in separate rooms. The child told police they stayed at the home for more than four hours.

During that time, according to the affidavit, Lam sexually abused the girl several times.

