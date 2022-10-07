‘Gangsters & Ghosts’ tours are underway to explore the weird and spooky history of Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -It turns out, dead folks do tell tales. At least according to QC Haunts & History tours which are now officially underway through downtown Rock Island.

Minda Powers-Douglas, QC Haunts & History, describes the Gangsters & Ghosts Tour as a fun opportunity to explore Rock Island’s history through a downtown walking tour, featuring vicious gangster John Looney and a century of ghosts. Tours are for people 13 and older.

Tour dates are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. through Nov. 5 and each lasts about 90 minutes. Cost is $20. The meet-up location is 2nd Avenue and 19th Street.

Tours can also be scheduled during other times. Email qchaunts@gmail.com or text 309-781-7083 for more information.

Among the other unique tours for the 2022 season:

New, kid-friendly ghost tours have been added at 2 p.m. on Sundays Oct 16 and Oct. 23.

QC Haunts will have a table at Skylark’s Eclectic Market on Sunday, Oct. 9

A new Costume Night tour is planned for Saturday, Oct. 29. Best costume wins a prize.

For more information, visit the website at https://qchaunts.com/ or follow the tour on Facebook here.

