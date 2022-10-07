‘Gangsters & Ghosts’ tours are underway to explore the weird and spooky history of Rock Island

QC Haunts & History host tours on Friday and Saturday nights through Nov. 5
‘Gangsters & Ghosts’ tours are underway to explore the weird and spooky history of Rock Island
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -It turns out, dead folks do tell tales. At least according to QC Haunts & History tours which are now officially underway through downtown Rock Island.

Minda Powers-Douglas, QC Haunts & History, describes the Gangsters & Ghosts Tour as a fun opportunity to explore Rock Island’s history through a downtown walking tour, featuring vicious gangster John Looney and a century of ghosts. Tours are for people 13 and older.

Tour dates are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. through Nov. 5 and each lasts about 90 minutes. Cost is $20. The meet-up location is 2nd Avenue and 19th Street.

Tours can also be scheduled during other times. Email qchaunts@gmail.com or text 309-781-7083 for more information.

Among the other unique tours for the 2022 season:

  • New, kid-friendly ghost tours have been added at 2 p.m. on Sundays Oct 16 and Oct. 23.
  • QC Haunts will have a table at Skylark’s Eclectic Market on Sunday, Oct. 9
  • A new Costume Night tour is planned for Saturday, Oct. 29. Best costume wins a prize.

For more information, visit the website at https://qchaunts.com/ or follow the tour on Facebook here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Alan Laing, 50, of Bettendorf.
Bettendorf man gets suspended prison sentence, probation in death of terminally ill brother in 2020
Several officers are in the area of 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive
Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home
A woman was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, deputies said.
Deputies identify woman killed in Scott County vehicle crash
Davenport West High School
Arrest made Thursday in connection to Davenport West High School threats
.
Eldridge man sentenced to prison in wife’s shooting death

Latest News

GiGi's Playhouse gala Oct. 22
GiGi’s Playhouse to host ‘A Night in Holland Gala’ fundraiser on Oct. 22
QC Firefighter Chili Cook Off
New QC Firefighter Chili Cook Off slated for Saturday
Lead(her)
Lead(her) Birthday Party and Girl On Fire Awards set for Oct. 13
German Fest at K-Square, Davenport, IA
New German Fest comes to Davenport’s K-Square on Oct. 14