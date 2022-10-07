GiGi’s Playhouse to host ‘A Night in Holland Gala’ fundraiser on Oct. 22

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The community is invited to help change the way the world sees Down syndrome by supporting A Night in Holland Gala presented by GiGi’s Playhouse Quad Cities on Oct. 22 from 5:30-11:30 p.m. at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State Street in Bettendorf.

Pam Lynch of GiGi’s Playhouse Quad Cities informs viewers about how the gathering will feature a sit-down dinner, cocktail reception, dancing and live entertainment. There will also be chances to win various auction items, complimentary photo booths and other features.

For tickets, click here. The registration deadline is October 12.

All donations will fund educational programs like literacy and math tutoring and therapeutic-based programs like speech and language therapy.

For more information, see the event Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/761638025103041.

The “I Accept You” Challenge is also a topic. If interested in more details, please visit https://gigisplayhouse.org/generationg-community-page/#pledge.

Over the last year, the non-profit has expanded their location, held a record number of programs and served more families than ever before. All programs offered are free for people of all ages with Down syndrome.

GiGi’s Playhouse Quad Cities is located at 3906 38th Avenue, Moline. The phone number is 309-762-7529.

