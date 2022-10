ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Arsenal will have intermittent single-lane closures on Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to officials with the arsenal, the Rock Island Viaduct and Moline Bridge will have required inspections. Flaggers will be on-site to guide traffic.

