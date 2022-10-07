Judge finds man not guilty by reason of insanity in mother’s death

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A judge on Thursday found a Davenport man accused of killing his mother with a power drill in 2021 not guilty by reason of insanity.

In his written verdict, District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert wrote that the evidence proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Andrew Rupp killed his mother, Dianne.

However, “the real issue in this tragic case was Andrew Rupp’s mental condition.”

“The Court finds the defense has overcome the presumption that Andrew was sane at the time of the act in question,” Bert wrote in his written verdict. “The Court finds the defense has met its burden to show by a preponderance of the evidence that Andrew Rupp, Sr., was insane at the time he killed his mother. The Court finds Andrew was suffering from a diseased or deranged condition of his mind such that he was incapable of understanding the quality of his act at the time it was committed.”

Bert found Rupp, 54, not guilty by reason of insanity on charges of second-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance. The judge further ordered that Rupp will be held at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale for a complete psychiatric evaluation.

The center will provide a report within 15 days stating whether Rupp is mentally ill and dangerous to himself or others, according to court records.

Bert’s ruling comes less than a month after Rupp’s bench trial concluded in Scott County District Court. During a bench trial, a judge, not a jury, hears the evidence and renders a verdict.

Davenport responded at 4:32 p.m. Feb. 16, 2021, to the 2600 block of Central Park Avenue for a suspicious death and found Dianne Rupp, 77, dead inside an apartment.

According to evidence presented at trial, Rupp killed his mother in her bedroom sometime after 9 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2021.

A forensic pathologist determined that Dianne Rupp died from stab wounds to the head and neck and blunt force injuries to the head.

Prosecutors argued at trial that Andrew Rupp has a financial motive to kill his mother.

During an interview with police, Andrew Rupp made “bizarre and nonsensical” statements, including that his mother had “a brain made of metal and computerized stuff.”

Two defense experts concluded Rupp did not understand the quality of his acts when he used the drill to kill his mother, Bert noted in his verdict.

“Andrew’s statements demonstrate that he did not appreciate the quality of his act, i.e., that by attempting to remove the computer from his mother’s brain, he would cause her death.” he wrote. “A person who cannot appreciate the effect of using a drill on another person’s head will cause death or serious injury is not capable of forming a specific intent to kill.”

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.