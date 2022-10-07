Judge grants trial delay for man accused of killing Breasia Terrell

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Scott County judge approved a motion to delay the trial of a Davenport man charged in the shooting death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in 2020.

On Sept. 27, Chad and Jennifer Frese, attorneys for Henry Dinkins, filed a motion seeking to continue the trial, which would have begun Oct. 24 in Linn County. According to court documents, resistance to the motion was filed by the state also on Sept. 27.

“We handle complex cases,” Defense attorney Jennifer Frese argued during a hearing Friday. “All the time. But this is an extremely complex case. And despite the fact that we plan to try this in October, I don’t know what to say your honor other than we need more time. We need more time to effectively represent Mr. Dinkins.”

Assistant Scott County Attorney Caleb Copley said prosecutors are prepared to try the case in October, but said he does not want to have this case come back to trial because the defense was not ready.

Dinkins with his attorneys requested a four-month delay.

A pretrial conference is set for Nov. 18. District Court Judge Henry Latham said he would like to see the new trial date set for “late spring or early summer at the very latest.”

Dinkins, 50, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in Terrell’s death.

According to court documents, Dinkins, on or around July 10, 2020, removed and confined Terrell from an apartment in the 2700 block of 53rd Street and fatally shot her.

In May 2021, police and prosecutors announced that charges had been filed against Dinkins after Terrell’s remains were found in a small body of water just north of DeWitt in March 2021.

He has been in custody since July 2020 on unrelated sex offender registry violation charges.

In March, Latham granted Dinkins’ request to move the trial out of Scott County due to pretrial publicity surrounding the case.

The judge also allowed his appointed attorneys, Miguel Puentes and Kyle Worby, to withdraw from the case.

Chad and Jennifer Frese, based in Marshalltown, were appointed to represent him. Dinkins is being housed in the Marshal County Jail to be closer to his attorneys.

